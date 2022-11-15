Not Available

Bayu (Bayu Skak) loves Susan (Cut Meyriska). Because he feels inferior with his own mediocre circumstances, Bayu keeps that feeling in his heart. Things change since Susan sent voice chat to Bayu. He thinks Susan is gesturing to be approached. It turns out Susan uses Bayu to help her supply pecel (peanuts salad) for the consumption of her OSIS (student organization) friends. Bayu is determined to make himself more popular than Roy (Indra Wijaya), Susan's boyfriend, school band guitarist. Bayu forms a band with Doni (Joshua Suherman), Yayan (Tutus Thomson), and Nando (Brandon Salim). They name their band Yowis Ben. When Yowis Ben grows up in the music scene of Malang city, the split between Yowis Ben personnel begins to appear.