Yoyotoki: Happy Ears

When Yoyotoki HappyEars! and her fox family accidentally land on Mytholopia, they find themselves in a land where mythical creatures rule and magic is the norm. Although they try to keep their lives as normal as possible (and their jelly bean pot pie business up and running), the unusual citizens of Mytholopia stir up their lives in extraordinary ways! Together with her buddies Steak and Hotwings, Yoyotoki discovers the magic in just being herself-and learns the hard way that you should never trust a Medusa snake to give you directions..