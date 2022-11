Not Available

Esteria is an Island country that once flourished with great riches and promise. But the hands of evil have taken hold and monsters now cover the country and torment its people. An unsuspecting adventurer by the name of Adol Christen has been drawn into the great conflict that has beset the island. He sets off on a quest to save this desperate and plagued land...a land once known as the great utopia of Ys.