Adol Christen's quest to uncover the lost books of Ys takes a new turn. The guardians of the sacred books have saved Adol many times and aided his quest. The high priest, Dark Fact, is very different. Rather than fight the evil forces invading Esteria, the mysterious Priest uses his knowledge to control them. It is his treachery that spells doom for the land and spawns Adol's greatest challenge yet!