Ys II: Castle in the Heavens

Adol has finally collected the six books of Ys and defeated Dark Fact. When the smoke of the battle clears, he finds himself far above Esteria, on the legendary floating continent of Ys. He befriends the young Lila, but most of the inhabitants want nothing to do with him. Then his old enemy Dares resurfaces and reveals his true power. All of Ys is thrown into terror, and even Adol himself falls to the evil power of the Black Pearl. Arcane magic and heroism explode in this final chapter of the books of Ys.