Y&T: On with the Show

This documentary, narrated by Eddie Trunk and told by frontman Dave Meniketti, along with interviews of past and present band members, will tell the great story that is Y&T by the guys who lived it. From the days of rehearsing in the front room at drummer Leonard Haze's grandmother's house in Oakland, California, to the present day celebrating over 40 years, you'll hear about: the early days touring with their Volkswagen van and a pickup truck, the crazy stories of recording the first two YESTERDAY & TODAY albums, meeting Bill Graham and opening for JOURNEY, BOSTON and QUEEN, the band's big breaks recording and touring overseas, being on the road with AC/DC, OZZY OSBOURNE and DIO, the short-lived breakup in the early '90s, the reformation three years later, a tribute to bassist Phil Kennemore, and much more.