Imagine if Jesus Christ had never existed until this present time. How would He interact in todays society? How would He respond to the current day issues? He would respond the same way He did over 2000 years ago. Watch this well known story unfold with a fresh, new context and become a believer that regardless of the time, location or any other circumstances, Jesus Christs words and actions still stand firm and will continue until His return. YTF is taken from Hebrews 13:8, which the NIV Bible states Jesus Christ is the same Yesterday, Today and Forever.