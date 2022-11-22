Not Available

For the sake of his pregnant girlfriend (Annie Liu), small-time gangster Fish (Enson Chang, Hot Shot) decides to accept an assassination job. Hot-tempered police officer Dog (Ivan Chen) is in the process of divorcing his wife (Bianca Bai) when she is accidentally killed by Fish, leaving Dog devastated and filled with guilt. In time, the two men have tried to forget what happened, but fate sends them on a collision course 13 years later, and the provoked adversaries end up kidnapping each other's most beloved...