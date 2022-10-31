Yugo, A Short Autobiography

Not Available

YUGO, KRATKA AUTOBIOGRAFIJA is a half-hour fictional documentary film that, through the fates of different people, tries to illuminate the phenomenon of the YUGO car, a cute outsider of small capacities but big ambitions, in the period between 1980 and 2008, when it was manufactured. The film combines statements from authentic workers that were involved in the production of Yugo, archives, along with the reconstruction of different fragments from the Yugo’s history which portray him both as a family and a thug’s car, as a part of the great American Dream, or as a symbol of betrayed expectations. This film is a small ‘commemorative’ review of the history of an automobile that for a long time symbolised, in a jocular and veritable way, sometimes even by accident, the times in which he was manufactured.