Yuge Yuge Mi Vat Pahili is a Marathi movie released in 1965. The movie is directed by C. Vishwanath and features Jayshree Gadkar in a strong author-backed role as a woman who refuses the hand dealt to her by fate and instead fights patriarchy and chauvinism while acknowledging her own feminine desires. A film ahead of its times, with beautiful songs and a dark and bold undercurrent throughout.