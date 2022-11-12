Not Available

Dejan fled to Germany in order to start a new life because of the war in Yugoslavia. But the past does not let him go: Again and again, three friends from war-time are haunted as ghosts by Dejan's perception and bring him out of balance. On the flight from his visions, Dejan meets 19-year-old Anna. But the demons do not let him go, and Dejan is helpless with his aggressiveness. The relationship is growing, but Dejan's attempts to break out of his delusions, his Yugotrip, fail. Ultimately, Anna is aware that Dejan was not just a victim in this war.