For the young pianist, performing is something close to a miracle: intense, lyrical and passionate. Yuja Wang's interpretation of Schubert's lieder by Liszt exacerbates its drama and violence. Nearing insanity, her vision of Schumann underlines the composer's disarming modernity. Finally she manages, with baffling assurance, to madden the Russian soul of both Scriabin and Prokofiev.