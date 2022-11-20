Not Available

In this Canadian film, an engineer from Paris flies to Montreal, partly on business, partly in search of parents displaced by World War II, and partly because of the prevailing restlessness of the age. The film is a time capsule of 1960s Montreal. The protagonist is in a foreign land and has time to kill. What he does or doesn’t do is entirely up to him. You can’t guess what is going to happen. It is a brief moment in time that every traveller has experienced. You are totally free but also totally lost. Everything is possible. YUL 871 is a great example of the well-made, small budget feature films the NFB (The National Film Board of Canada) produced in the 1960s and 1970s.