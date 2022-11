Not Available

Yukami Makoto is a high school boy whose hobby is visiting hot springs. His 100th hot spring visit is at Miyama-kan, an inn run by four poster girls: Tokura, Akino, Tsutsuji and Mitomo. There, Makoto spies Yuri, a goddess of the hot springs, and unexpectedly usurps her powers. Makoto ends up working at the inn.