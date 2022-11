Not Available

YUN CHOO HE (15) of Korean ancestry, is punished by her father, DO YONG PARK (44), to spend three days away from home for failing family traditions. YUN manages the exile, without her mother HYE (34) -who is traveling in Korea- finding out. In her stoic night tour through streets, malls and gas stations, YUN experiences an accelerated maturity process, which she only realizes when she returns home and faces his father.