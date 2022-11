Not Available

Zhang Zhe, a genius student, and Zhang Nan, a handsome swimmer, couldn't understand each other. They did not expect to meet each other at the same university. Zhe is a mathematical genius, but has a social phobia; Nan is an athlete, but he hates being used as a racing machine by his father. The two men help each other by the means of mutual encouragement. Nan helps Zhe overcome his social fears while Zhe helps Nan find the real meaning of being an athlete.