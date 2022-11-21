Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota

Not Available

The Visa papers have arrived for stock broker, Salim Rajabali, and he is scheduled to leave in less than a week. Then everything goes wrong when he and his brother, Javed, inadvertently implicate themselves in the murder of Deputy Commissioner of Police Paul, and Salim must flee immediately to the U.S. albeit with a heavy heart, after also being betrayed by his lover, Namrata. Following his departure the following too get ready to leave for the U.S., Rajubhai Patel along with Payal, the daughter Tara V. Gandhi, who is now fated to live with an alcoholic husband and minor acting roles in Bollywood movies; Brilliant student Rahul Bhide who lives with his aged dad, in a dilapidated house, finds his future looking brighter when his dad passes away; Tilotamma Das who met and married Hemant Punj is now awaiting the arrival of her visa, when she finds she cannot take any more from her pushy mother-in-law. All of them try to reach America.