Not Available

Yunagi City, Sakura Country / Town of Evening Calm, Country of Cherry Blossoms

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Thirteen years afterward, I wonder if those who bombed Hiroshima are looking at me and saying: 'We did it! We were able to kill another person!' They should be," murmurs Minami (played by Kumiko Aso), one of the two leading female characters in Yunagi no Machi, Sakura no Kuni, as she lies dying in 1958, her life brought to a premature end by sickness resulting from her exposure to atomic bomb radiation. This is a story about those who at least initially survived the first U.S. atomic bombing of 1945 and their descendants in contemporary times. The film, based on a comic by Fumiyo Kono, jumps between the two time frames and quietly depicts the sorrow and mortification experienced through the everyday lives of laid-back and soft-spoken Hiroshima people. Only a few scenes of the bombing and the ensuing devastation are featured.

    Cast

    		Kumiko AsouMinami Hirano
    		Noriko NakagoshiToko Tone
    		Yûta KanaiNagio Ishikawa
    		Masaaki SakaiAsahi Ishikawa (Old)
    		Yuki YoshizawaYutaka Uchikoshi
    		Mitsunori IsakiAsahi Ishikawa

    View Full Cast >

    Images