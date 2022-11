Not Available

This film follows four young girls into the vibrant, hedonistic subculture of Berlin. Janaina, 17, earns money by making Internet pornography. Her best friend, Emmy, 18, finds the whole city intoxicating, without realizing that she's getting deeper and deeper into a cycle of addiction. Joy muses about love when she doesn't happen to be selling drugs. And Abbie, 16, dreams of escaping to Los Angeles.