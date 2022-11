Not Available

Sean "Puffy" Combs, Jim Jones, Kevin Liles, Rick Ross, Paul Wall and other big names in hip-hop make cameos in this unconventional documentary about the lifestyle and career of Atlanta rapper-on-the-rise Yung Joc. Highlights include music videos for "It's Goin' Down," "Dope Boy Magic" and "I Know You See It," plus live performances filmed in New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Milwaukee and several spots around the South.