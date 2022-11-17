Yung Lean, Please Be My Yung Love

Not Available

A fantasy, trying to reason with instinct and reality in reference to romance through a perceived connection with Yung Lean. A daydream about what would happen if I ignored the fact that apathy is the biggest attractor. Basically, I'm fascinated by how successful romance forces to, at least during the beginning, stifle the urges we feel most strongly in order to have the possibility of fulfilling them later. When lonely, it is important to nurse ambiguity in early promises of relationships--though, of course, that's the last thing that feels natural. A space for me to exercise my pathetic romantic fantasy with someone I don't know who will never see it, but I'm sure is subject to art-school-girl fantasies worldwide.