Yuni is an Indonesian teenage girl who realizes that when her dreams get bigger, the world around her gets smaller. She is about to finish high school and have a big dreams, she thinks everything is possible. Then one day she got proposed by a man she barely knows. She rejects the proposal, but the second proposal came. Yuni still believes in her dream, so does the family. But something came up this time. A myth, about you cannot reject more than two proposals; otherwise you will never get married. Until one day, her teacher came to her house, become the third guy who proposed to her.