Yura - muzykant

A film about the legend of Russian rock, the founder and the undisputed leader of the group "DDT" Yuri Shevchuk. Work on the picture was more than 11 years, the crew traveled with "DDT" dozens of cities in several rounds. Backstage concerts and work on albums, rehearsals and performances in front of many thousands of halls .... The result of working with dozens of hours of the archive from the life of a musician and a band, as well as long conversations between Yuri Shevchuk and the author of the film and his thoughts about the past, present and future of Russia and the world .