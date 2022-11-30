Yuri Andropov

Not Available

Andrey Konchalovsky's project "the Burden of power" is about unpopular decisions of heads of state and political figures in power. The heroes of the cycle "Burden of power" can not be called fighters for liberal ideas, but they paradoxically had a huge impact on the fate and development of their countries. "I am very interested in documentaries. It has a different function than the artistic one. I can Express my thoughts directly here. In documentaries, I speak in the first person, and I am responsible for my words. I am seriously concerned with the relationship between power and culture. The "Burden of power"series is about people who are most often perceived from the point of view of cliches ("Secretary of the Central Committee"," dictator"), and little thought is given to what role they played in the life of the nation."