Not Available

Dr. Akiba, a rather perverted scientist, developed a series of sex robots, and Type 100 is his newest creation. She has highly advanced artificial intelligence — so advanced that she refuses to become Dr. Akiba's sex slave as he had designed and escapes from his lab. She meets college student Shunsuke Kubo and decides to stay at his apartment. However, as she is designed to be a sex robot, she interprets everything Shunsuke says in a sexual manner.