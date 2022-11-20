Not Available

This is the directorial debut of Muzaffer Ozdemir, Palme d'Or awarded actor of Uzak / Distant (2002) by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, and also an actor in the Ceylan films Kasaba / The Small Town (1997) and Clouds of May (1999). Dogan, a pessimistic and neurotic architect, falls ill while camping with his friends nearby Istanbul. His doctor advises traveling. Longing for his homeland, Dogan sets off on a short break to the town of his childhood, whence he did not have the opportunity to visit since years. But not even the countryside has escaped the homogenizing concrete web cast by the modern technological age and liberal mentality inimical to the Earth.