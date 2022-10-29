Yusef's Song

Not Available

The story takes place in post-revolution Libya. It is a documentary on a country being rebuilt from scratch after a huge event, as seen through the people's perspective. The film's main character is Yusef, a young man who took part in the revolution and is Libya's most famous rapper. Yusef wrote the songs for the revolution and his fame has spread across the Arab world. Through his eyes, the film tries to unfold the vision young Libyans have of their country after Gaddafi. The camera follows him everywhere, filming him as he tells his stories and talks about everyday matters, social issues, and politics. His presence is accompanied by his music - excellent Arabic rap which adds rhythm and punch to the story