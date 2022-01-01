Yusuf's Café Session

Not Available

Cat Stevens gave his final concert at Wembley Arena in London on November 22, 1979, before retiring from music. He had formally converted to Islam nearly two years earlier, taking the new name Yusuf Islam. On March 1, 2007, he returned to live performing by staging a concert at the Porchester Hall in London that was taped for a one-hour program broadcast on BBC1. That show is the main part of this DVD. His beard now gray and white, Islam combines songs from his comeback album, An Other Cup, with old Cat Stevens favorites.