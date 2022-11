Not Available

Shokichi, a shop owner and middle-aged widower, could never forget your first love. The second floor of the shop is an art gallery where his avant-garde daughter and other young people gather. One of these becomes a successful painter, and one day Akiko appears in the gallery with the painting titled Woman. Shokichi surprised to find that the "woman" is actually his first love, and Akiko is like the image writing it.