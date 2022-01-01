YZY_WY_DOC_DAY01-03_V02

Not Available

The first part of a documentary film made and produced by Dame Dash, featuring recording sessions and other activity that took place in July of 2020 on Kanye West's Cody, Wyoming ranch, while West was putting "finishing touches" on his tenth studio album, DONDA. The sessions did not, ultimately, result in the planned July 24th release of DONDA, which Dash's documentary acknowledges in the form of montages of media response to the missed album drop, to rumors surrounding West's divorce, and to the fallout of an emotional rally in South Carolina that West used to announce his candidacy for President of the United States. The documentary was posted online by people in Dash's camp and discovered on January 23rd, 2021. It features clips of songs intended for DONDA, including "Alien," "Keep My Spirit Alive," "24," "Praise God," and others.