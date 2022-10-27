1969

Z

  • Drama
  • History
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 1969

Studio

Valoria Films

Repression is the rule of the day in this film that skewers Greek governance of the 1960s. Z (Yves Montand), a leftist rabble rouser, is killed in what appears to be a traffic accident. But given the political climate, the death of such a prominent activist raises troubling questions. Though it's too late to save Z's life, a postmortem examination suggests that the ruling party was behind his death. As the facts leak out, those who tell the truth pay the price for their honesty.

Cast

Irene PapasHélène
Jean-Louis TrintignantExamining Magistrate
Jacques PerrinPhotojournalist
Charles DennerManuel
Bernard FressonMatt
François PérierPublic Prosecutor

Images