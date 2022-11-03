Not Available

Zé Ramalho Canta Raul Seixas is an album by Brazilian singer Zé Ramalho MPB, released in 2001.The album also inspired a DVD, recorded in early 2002 in concert at Canecão, Rio de Janeiro. The disc, produced by Robby Reef, is almost entirely composed of re-recordings of songs from singer Raul Seixas of Bahia. Among them stand out SOS, Paper Planes, Metamorphosis, Golden Fool, You Can Still Dreaming (version for Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds by The Beatles among others. Still unreleased song There For Raul, an homage to Joe Ramalho Raul, and a version for How Could I Know, entitled How would I know. Ze wanted to have one disc with Raul when he was alive. a decade after the singer's death, he decided to record this tribute, but had to dribble the writer Paulo Coelho, whom Raul had made several partnerships. Paulo refused to allow Joe to record versions of songs you did with Raul.