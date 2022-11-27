Z = |Z:Z•Z-1 mod 2|-1: The Old Victrola

Not Available

The first section employs a 75mm to 1500mm Canon telephoto lens developed for wildlife cinematography. This uncannily prolonged zoom moves from a cityscape view to details on a single balcony of Chicago's Marina City. The second section employs 8K photorealistic computer generated materials commonly used in architectural renders, video games, and the motion picture industry. The third section was procedurally generated using fractal software developed by the computer engineer Code Parade. Wilson worked with Code Parade to customize his programme towards heightened cinematic realism and render what look like infinite synthetic 3D landscapes constructed for something other than the human body.