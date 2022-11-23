Not Available

South Africa is home to some of the world’s best rock climbing and attracts thousands of climbers each year from across the globe. Many films have documented this emerging paradise, but ZA (Zuid-Africa) stands to become a cult classic among the climbing community. Stunning landscapes are perfectly captured through expert time-lapses and ground-breaking drone footage. World-class climbers such as Daniel Woods, Nalle Hukkataival, and Dave Graham take on V15 first ascents and terrifyingly majestic highballs. Nina Williams battles and overcomes the elusive grade of V13, while supporting climbers bring camaraderie and color to the overall vibe of the film. Candid conversations and lifestyle shots are interspersed throughout, allowing the audience to connect with the climbers and routines of the trip. ZA gives a glimpse into the world of these professional climbers, their friends, and the reason why they keep coming back to South Africa.