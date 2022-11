Not Available

Tonya Korovyak dreams of being a superstar. Dreams of fame, fans, applause and a white limousine became her obsession. If at one time ambitious girl mastered the basics of noble manners at the guest house, now to achieve this goal Tonya's going to go to study on "Factory of stars." Her father Korovyak - the owner of a large supermarket chain - he is crazy about the "creative ideas" of his little daughter, that will not tell about the aunt ...