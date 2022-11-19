Za-za's Baby Brother

Not Available

When Za-za gets a baby brother, all is not well in the zebra household. When Mum returns from hospital, she's tired, and Za-za is looked after by Granny. When the new baby arrives, it gets all the attention from visitors and Mum and Dad. They're so busy that there's no time for toys or stories. Za-za, feeling neglected, demands a cuddle from Mum. "Why don't you cuddle the baby?" says Mum. And Za-za does, and enjoys it! When the baby goes to bed, Za-za finally gets the attention she wants and is read a bedtime story.