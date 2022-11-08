Zabójca z lubieznosci

Not Available

Does gloomy fascination that surrounds serial killers tell us something important about ourselves? The figure of Joachim Knychala, who murdered five women between 1975 and 1982, is used to focus our attention on those whose lives were marked by the infamous 'vampire from Bytom'. Among them there is a former journalist, Edward Kozak, who, despite his old age, admits he has a variety of obsessions. The film about the 'vampire' offers him an opportunity to enter the limelight one more time.