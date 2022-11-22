Not Available

Zacma: Blindness

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ministerstwo Kultury i Dziedzictwa Narodowego

A little known episode from the life of Stalinist security police office Julia Brystiger. Her nickname Bloody Luna was a reference to her incredibly brutal methods of interrogation. In the early 1960s, she appears in a centre for the blind on the outskirts of Warsaw, a place often visited by Cardinal Wyszyński, whose imprisonment in 1953-1956 Brystiger supervised personally. During a difficult and heated discussion with the cardinal, Brystiger denounces the communist ideology and begs for forgiveness for her crimes and for guidance in her search for God.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images