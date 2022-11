Not Available

Fati (Forouzan) goes to Tehran from her hometown. Kadkhoda and his mother gave him the address of Khan Sardar (Habibullah Blour). Shamsullah Zafar (Reza Beyk Imanverdi), the driver of Khan Sardar, takes Fati to Sardar's house. Sardar insists that his son Parviz (Amir Fakhreddin) marry a girl named Ishrat (Morsdeh Kamyab).