Unlike the standard American westerns at this time that portray Native Americans with Caucasian actors, this Argentine film by director Lucas Demare actually has Atahualpa Yupanqui as Galvan, one of the Native Americans who rebel against their working conditions. As in many Latin films, songs and dances entertain in the interludes between action scenes. The setting is a sugar-cane plantation that exploits its workers beyond their capacity to endure, resulting in a rebellion.