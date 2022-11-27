Zagreb Tram Station

Not Available

In september 2008 I shot with a photo camera some passers-by at a tram station in Zagreb. I made 132 single frames in an interval of 4 seconds over a period of 8 minutes. With the support of a special algorithm I rendered the estimated and missing inbetween frames on a computer. The rendered images were transferred on a 16mm film and processed with special chemicals. During this procedure some agressive substances disaggregated the silver based image and transformed it drop by drop into its molecules. Succeeding the dried film was digitized frame by frame in high definition. The final editing was done on a computer. On the soundtrack I added fragments of the original sound recording which were atomized by electronic device and reorganized to a kind of sound cloud created of dust.