Zagrebački Ekvinocij

Not Available

Six young friends decide that the 2015 spring equinox is a great reason to throw a party. Two of them will prepare the "venue", the other two will get the booze, and the last two will get the weed. And right before midnight, they'll meet at the party to welcome the arrival of spring. Or not, depending on how they handle the situations they find themselves in while trying to run their seemingly simple errands, in which we get to know Zagreb, its life and nightlife, and the characters get to know themselves and each other.