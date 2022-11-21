Záhada Mengeleho dvojčat

Not Available

In 2009 a bizarre story spreads around the globe, reported as fact in the world’s newspapers: Josef Mengele – the infamous escaped Nazi concentratiIn 2009 a bizarre story spreads around the globe, reported as fact in the world’s newspapers: Josef Mengele, the infamous escaped Nazi concentration camp doctor, the Angel of Death, may have succeeded in his lifelong goal of creating a blonde, blue-eyed master race. An historian says he has evidence that Mengele’s bizarre experiments on twins may not have ended at Auschwitz, that his efforts to engineer an Aryan master race continued and succeeded while on the run in South America. Deep in the Brazilian outback lies a tiny town. Among a community of 80 or so families in a one and a half square mile area, there are reportedly some 38 pairs of twins. Blond-haired, blue-eyed twins. Whispered rumours have circulated in the area for years.