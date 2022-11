Not Available

Hussain (Ali Cezan) is an interior designer who lives in Male' with his wife and daughter. He was leading and happy and peaceful life until he meets Shaheen (Sheila Najeeb), a long lost friend. While his wife, Ainthu (Niuma Mohamed), and daughter, Sumakko (Aflaaz Faisal) are out of Male on a short holiday, Hussain has a short affair with Shaheen. Though he wanted to end the fling, she begins clinging to him and eventually he becomes her obsession.