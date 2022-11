Not Available

The Patagonian steppe is battered by a grey wind... Mora is 13 years old and intends to become a "gaucho". She questions the school and asserts her individuality towards her parents, two environmentalists from Italian-speaking Switzerland whose dream of autonomy turns into a nightmare. Mora goes deep into the steppe to help the only friend she has, Nazareno, an old Mapuche who has lost his horse, Zahorí.