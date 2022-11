Not Available

After her husband's death, Sally takes over. She works and helps educate her 10-year-old son Andy. Andy is rather weak in character. That worries Sally. One day out of the blue comes the thunderbolt. Sally is to be found to have leukemia and has only six months to live. Turning a deaf ear to Andy's cries, she sends him to an orphanage to learn to be independent. Andy is extremely anguished.