Not Available

film adaptation of the biography "Zaiton: Ceritaku". The film tells the life story of primadonna Zaiton Sameon, whose name used to be a household name once upon a time. Known for her song "Menaruh Harapan", the singing sensation was at the height of her career when a tragic incident befell her in the year 1990, which led to the downfall of her popularity and the death of her son Irwan.