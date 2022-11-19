Not Available

Join Superstar Zak Spears as he works his way through seven hot and hairy men - including favorites Danny Vox, Thom Barron, Filippo Romano, and Chet Roberts - only to meet his match in Exclusive Brad Patton. Each extended scene in this two-hour journey through a dark and sultry world of leather, jockstraps, and animal abandon will satisfy your deepest sexual hunger. If you're into rough and demanding sex, Zak Attack will send you into a sexual frenzy you'll want to experience over and over again.