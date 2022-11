Not Available

Zaka embarks on a journey from France to Ecuador to attend the 16th edition of the LGBT Film Festival Place Without Limits. Once in Quito, while struggling with the altitude and climate of the city, Zaka meets with Christine Rougemont, a trans rights activist with more than 20 years of experience, who shares with him her life experiences and the special relationship that had kept all her life with South America, and especially Ecuador.