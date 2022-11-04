Not Available

On the night of his marriage to Asha (Asha Parekh), Anand (Sunil Dutt) is arrested for allegedly murdering his business partner, and held in prison until his trial takes place. Anand refuses to say anything in his favor, thus leading his lawyer to conclude that Anand did commit this homicide. Refusing to believe that their brother could murder, his brothers, Amar and Pawan (Rakesh Roshan and Tariq respectively) kidnap Judge Ganguly's (Iftekhar) only daughter, Nisha (Reena Roy), in order to force the judge to find Anand not guilty, with disasterous results.